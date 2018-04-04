I have stomach cancer of third stage, will be alive for 1-2 years: KRK

Former Bollywood actor and self declared film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK has posted a statement on Twitter in which he says that he is suffering from stage 3 stomach cancer and that he may not survive for more than 2 years.

He said, “It’s confirm that I have stomach cancer on 3rd stage, hence I will be alive for 1-2 years more. Now, I won’t entertain anybody’s call who will try to make me feel that I am going to die soon. I don’t want to live with anybody’s sympathy even for a day.”

He further said that he is fine with being hated, but he should be treated in the same way as he was before the diagnosis. He said, “I will appreciate those people, who will continue to abuse me, hate me or love me like before only, and like a normal person only.”

This is press release of #KRK about his health. pic.twitter.com/0UlscVD4wq — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) April 3, 2018

However, KRK said that two of his wishes could possible remain unfulfilled. He said that he always wanted to make an ‘A grade film’, in addition to producing a film with Amitabh Bachchan in it.

Hindustan Times could not independently verify KRK’s claims.

KRK often remained in the news for his altercations with Bollywood actors. Twitter suspended his account on two occasions. However, he continues to publish his film reviews on YouTube, and shares them on Twitter through an alternate account.