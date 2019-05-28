I used to bunk school and eat at Malcha Marg: Arjun Mathur

His karmbhoomi could be aamchi Mumbai, but actor Arjun Mathur’s janmbhoomi is saddi Dilli. And the actor says that nothing can match the joy of being home and meeting his family in the Capital. On his recent trip to Delhi — which was one of the firsts after his web series Made in Heaven got him much popularity — the actor, however, decided to stay indoors. Ask why, and pat comes the reply: “I’ll be honest, it’s best to stay indoors in Delhi, now. I didn’t go out anywhere, and hung out with my friends at home… We ordered food here only. I’m not gonna risk [my health]. When I go back to Mumbai, I fall sick immediately because I carry a film of dust and pollution in my throat, nose and lungs!”

Also, Arjun was busy shifting his house which dissuaded him from venturing out. But on occasions when he went out, he felt happy to see people acknowledge him. “Anywhere I went, whether a tiny paan stop or the airport, people recognised me. Earlier, people used to just recognise me a little bit and say ‘I feel I’ve met you somewhere’ or ‘Are you that guy who comes in…’ and then they won’t remember the name (laughs). But now, suddenly it’s like ‘Are you Arjun Mathur?’ and I’m like ‘Oo, yes, yes.’ Honestly, all these experiences are very special to me. Every little exchange I had with a fan, I hope is pleasant, and they go back feeling happy after meeting me,” says Arjun, who’s small but noticeable roles in films such as Luck By Chance (2009) and My Name Is Khan (2010) had received much critical acclaim.

“Khan is a place that I frequent and enjoy eating at Azam’s Mughlai, which has the best Kakori Kebabs that I have eaten in my life outside of Lucknow.”

It’s close to two decades since this actor shifted to Mumbai yet the scent of the city stays fresh in Arjun’s heart and soul. With nostalgia filled thoughts, he says, “I miss home, miss my locality Nizamuddin — it’s a beautiful locality — miss my walk at Humayun’s Tomb and the gardens, and miss Khan Market. Khan is a place that I frequent and enjoy eating at Azam’s Mughlai, which has the best Kakori Kebabs that I have eaten in my life outside of Lucknow. I also otherwise like Hauz Khas Village, and in GK 2 you get this pasta… ufff! That I miss every day.”

His schooling in Delhi has been in two phases. “I was in St Columba’s School only till IV std. After that I moved to Mumbai with my family. When I moved back to Delhi, I went to The British School in Chanakyapuri. So, in my Columba’s days I was very young, but The British School days were my teenage years. And I did everything from sneaking out with the car to going anywhere and everywhere. From school we used to bunk classes and go to Malcha Marg, smoke cigarettes and eat. Our school being in Chanakyapuri, which is a beautiful area, had all the embassies and was very green. All these places bring back a lot of memories. Of course everything is changed now. Now, when I land in Delhi, and as I’m going home to Nizamuddin, I cross the same area, but it looks so different. Delhi honestly every time I come back is a changed place. It’s changing so rapidly that a lot of times I have a tough time recognising where I am!”

