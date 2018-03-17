 I used to dance on girls’ songs: Karan Johar on being called ‘pansy’ in school | bollywood | Hindustan Times
I used to dance on girls’ songs: Karan Johar on being called ‘pansy’ in school

Karan Johar spoke about the incident following a contestant’s performance (in an episode of Star Plus’ India’s Next Superstar) of an act on a ‘pansy’ man who loved dancing, which left him moved.

bollywood Updated: Mar 17, 2018 12:06 IST
Karan Johar revealed that the ‘pansy’ tag would upset him but his elocution teacher helped him get over it.
Karan Johar revealed that the ‘pansy’ tag would upset him but his elocution teacher helped him get over it.(PTI)

Filmmaker Karan Johar says he used to be called ‘pansy’ in school, but a teacher gave him the courage to face the world.

“The word pansy, which is commonly used for a boy who talks and walks like a girl, was used for me,” Karan said during an upcoming episode of Star Plus’ India’s Next Superstar.

Karan spoke about it following a contestant’s performance of an act on a ‘pansy’ man who loved dancing, which left him moved, read a statement.

“This performance took me back to my childhood days,” he said.

“I used to dance on girls’ songs and my friends used to make fun of me. Upset about this, I went to an elocution teacher at the age of 13 and she said, ‘Why do you want to change the way talk, you’re just fine’. That’s when I gathered courage to face the world.

“Today if I was still talking like that I wouldn’t change it. Even if one of my kids talk or walk like that, I wouldn’t change them,” added Karan.

