Ibrahim Ali Khan debuts with ad for clothing brand, fans say ‘replica’ of dad Saif. See pics

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 12:10 IST

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim has completed his first professional photoshoot for a clothing brand and pictures from the shoot have surfaced online. In pictures where Ibrahim is seen posing for the cameras, he is seen wearing black coloured hoodie and also dons a white polo neck tshirt in one picture.

Fans were quick to appreciate his look, some even calling him a ‘replica’ of dad Saif. Ibrahim is often compared to Saif but his actor father has famously said that the younger Pataudi is “better looking” than him.

Ibrahim has often expressed interest in becoming an actor like his parents Saif and Amrita Singh, and sister Sara Ali Khan. Talking about Ibrahim and his career plans, Saif had earlier said, “He should, he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do.”

Ibrahim made his grand public debut in a recent magazine spread, alongside sister and Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan. Ibrahim and Sara recently enjoyed holidays in Maldives. They also had a Goa vacation in February. Sara shared family pictures with brother Ibrahim and mother Amrita Singh. In one of the pictures, Sara is sitting on a bike/rickshaw, with Ibrahim as the passenger. The next picture shows a beaming Ibrahim standing in between his sister and mother.

Earlier this month, Ibrahim celebrated his birthday and sister Sara had posted a picture from their Maldives holiday to wish him as she could not be with him. Sara was shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re that also features Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Talking about his acting dreams, Sara had earlier said, “I think Ibrahim definitely does want to be an actor. We talk about films and I do know that being an actor is what he dreams of. But I have also often told him that having a dream and living it are two different things. There is a lot of hard work because it’s not just glitz and glamour and I think he is aware of that.”

