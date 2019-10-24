Ileana D’Cruz braves the sun and a tan in yet another bikini photo, fans say ‘someone call fire brigade’

bollywood

Actor Ileana D’Cruz is giving the sun a run for its money in her latest Instagram post. She is seen laying on a pool lounger in a red bikini, soaking up the sun.

“Mama: don’t stay out too long in the sun you’ll get a tan! Me: (Don’t care emoji),” she captioned her picture. Fans called her ‘so hot’ and ‘sexy’ and ‘charming’ in the comments section.

She had earlier posted another picture in a blue bikini top on Monday. With her hair let loose she was seen leaning against a glass window. She captioned the snapshot: “Me looking wistfully out the window whilst listening to romantic sappy songs and imagining myself in a music video...”

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen in Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti alongside Anil Kapoor and John Abraham. The film’s trailer was released on Tuesday and it hits the theatres on November 22. The actor is also shooting for Kookie Gulati’s directorial The Big Bull along with Abhishek Bachchan, which is expected to release next year.

In a recent episode of The Love Laugh Live show, Ileana said she wanted to explore singing as a profession. When host Shibani Dandekar asked her about her journey from modelling to Bollywood, Ileana said: “Choosing acting as a career was by accident.”

Asked if not an actor, what would be her second option as a career, Ileana confessed: “If not acting, the plan B would be singing. I would have been a singer.” Having started her career with Telugu film Devadasu, Ileana also did Tamil movies and forayed into Bollywood with Barfi!. Her roles in subsequent movies like Rustom, Main Tera Hero, Mubarakan, Baadshaho and Raid gave her a further push in Hindi cinema.

