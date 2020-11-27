Imran Khan spotted in Mumbai after a long time, Kangana rejoices after Bombay HC quashes demolition notice

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 14:23 IST

Here are top 5 entertainment updates of the day:

Imran Khan spotted by paparazzi after long, fans say ‘come back to movies’. See pics

Actor Imran Khan was seen in public after a long time. He was spotted strolling in his Mumbai residence. The actor has been in news over his reported separation from Avantika Malik.

‘Only because you played a villain, I could be a hero’: Kangana Ranaut reacts after Bombay HC quashes demolition notice

Kangana Ranaut has thanked her supporters after the Bombay High Court quashed the demolition order against her property by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) .

Aditya Narayan to marry girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal at a temple on Dec 1: ‘It will be a very simple wedding with 50 people’

Singer and TV host Aditya Narayan is all set to marry his long-time sweetheart Shweta Aggarwal. The wedding is scheduled for December 1.

Inside Priyanshu Painyuli and Vandana Joshi’s lovely day-time wedding: Actor take his bride home on an ATV. Watch

Actors Priyanshu Painyuli and Vandana Joshi’s got married in Dehradun on Thursday. The couple wore matching pink and white outfits for the big day.

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor are married: ‘The best part about our relationship is that we are friends first’

As per a report, actor Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor went for a court wedding due to the pandemic. They will have a traditional wedding in June next year.

