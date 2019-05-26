India’s Most Wanted box office day 2: Arjun Kapoor film shows same response as PM Narendra Modi, Aladdin dominates both

India’s Most Wanted, starring Arjun Kapoor as the protagonist, showed little growth on Saturday. The film that opened at just Rs 2 crore collected Rs 3 crore on its second day, taking its total collections to Rs 5 crore. The film clashed with Vivek Oberoi’s PM Narendra Modi and Disney’s Aladdin.

According to a report in Boxofficeindia.com, PM Narendra Modi showed similar response with its Saturday collections of around Rs 3 crore. The report also states that Aladdin showed great growth on Saturday with collections of Rs 6.25 crore, taking its total to over Rs 10 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh updated the box office figures of India’s Most Wanted on Twitter. “#IndiasMostWanted witnessed 44.29% growth on Day 2, but, ideally, the biz should’ve doubled since Day 1 was extremely low... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3 [today]... Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3.03 cr. Total: Rs 5.13 cr. India biz. #IMW,” he tweeted.

#IndiasMostWanted witnessed 44.29% growth on Day 2, but, ideally, the biz should’ve doubled since Day 1 was extremely low... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3 [today]... Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3.03 cr. Total: ₹ 5.13 cr. India biz. #IMW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 26, 2019

The film showed lower opening collections than the other two. Sharing the opening collections of Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Narendra Modi, Taran tweeted, “#PMNarendraModi had a lukewarm start in the morning, but picked up speed as Day 1 progressed... Evening shows witnessed better occupancy... Fri Rs 2.88 cr. India biz.”

#PMNarendraModi had a lukewarm start in the morning, but picked up speed as Day 1 progressed... Evening shows witnessed better occupancy... Fri ₹ 2.88 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2019

However, the third release of the week Aladdin emerged to be the biggest opener of the week with opening collections of Rs 4.25 crore. Updating the box office collections of the Will Smith starrer, Taran tweeted, “#Aladdin dominates... Emerges the first choice of moviegoers, eclipsing the biz of new films and holdover titles... Summer vacations + family-friendly content should ensure growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri Rs 4.25 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: Rs 5.06 cr. All versions.”

#Aladdin dominates... Emerges the first choice of moviegoers, eclipsing the biz of new films and holdover titles... Summer vacations + family-friendly content should ensure growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 4.25 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 5.06 cr. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2019

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh’s romantic comedy De De Pyaar De continues to rule the box office even in its second week. Taran wrote about the film’s collections on Twitter, “#DeDePyaarDe gathers momentum on [second] Sat... Growth is decent, but it could’ve done with stronger biz since the word of mouth is extremely positive... Biz on [second] Sun is pivotal... [Week 2] Fri 3.58 cr, Sat 4.78 cr. Total: Rs 69.41 cr. India biz. #DDPD.”

#DeDePyaarDe gathers momentum on [second] Sat... Growth is decent, but it could’ve done with stronger biz since the word of mouth is extremely positive... Biz on [second] Sun is pivotal... [Week 2] Fri 3.58 cr, Sat 4.78 cr. Total: ₹ 69.41 cr. India biz. #DDPD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 26, 2019

While India’s Most Wanted and PM Narendra Modi failed to impress the critics, Aladdin got a 3.5 star rating on Hindustan Times. India’s Most Wanted is a suspense thriller that revolves around the tracking of a dreaded terrorist. PM Narendra Modi is the biopic of the country’s Prime Minister who won a second term just day before the film’s release. Aladdin is the cinematic remake is a live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1992 film and has been directed by Guy Ritchie.

First Published: May 26, 2019 12:49 IST