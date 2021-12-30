e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Inside Kareena Kapoor’s classy family dinner with cousins Armaan and Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria also spotted

Inside Kareena Kapoor’s classy family dinner with cousins Armaan and Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria also spotted

Kareena Kapoor hosted a fancy dinner for her family members Aadar and Armaan Jain, and Kunal and Zahan Kapoor. See pictures here.

bollywood Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 09:10 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Zahan Kapoor (L) at Kareena Kapoor's dinner party.
Zahan Kapoor (L) at Kareena Kapoor’s dinner party.
         

Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted her cousins, Aadar and Armaan Jain at her house for dinner on Monday. All three took to social media to share pictures from the party, which also saw Aadar’s girlfriend, Tara Sutaria, and other members of the Kapoor family such as Kunal Kapoor and son, Zahan, in attendance.

Kareena took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of her dinner table, laden with cutlery and crockery. She captioned it, “Countdown to new years has begun... Sit down cousins dinner. <3 What’s on the menu?” Armaan shared a picture of the table, too. It showed his name tag next to his seat. Aadar, meanwhile, posted a picture of Kareena, sitting opposite him, and Zahan, carving a piece of meat.

Hindustantimes

The Kapoor family came together recently, for their annual Christmas lunch. Kareena had shared a group picture of the gathering, and had written in her post, “The tradition continues... and so does the screaming... la familia forever... All covid tested rocking and rolling... Merry Xmas people.” The party was attended by Armaan and Aadar, along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Randhir Kapoor, Rima Jain, and others.

Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, also hosted for a quiet dinner for their family before that. The party was attended by Saif’s sister, Soha Ali Khan, her husband Kunal Kemmu, and their daughter, Inaaya. Kareena’s sister, Karisma, also attended with her daughter, Samaira Kapur.

Also read: Inside Kapoors’ Christmas lunch: Ranbir Kapoor wraps arm around Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan hoists Taimur onto his shoulders

Kareena and Saif are expecting their second child. They are parents to four-year-old son, Taimur. The couple announced Kareena’s second pregnancy earlier this year.

