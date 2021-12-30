Inside Kareena Kapoor’s classy family dinner with cousins Armaan and Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria also spotted

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted her cousins, Aadar and Armaan Jain at her house for dinner on Monday. All three took to social media to share pictures from the party, which also saw Aadar’s girlfriend, Tara Sutaria, and other members of the Kapoor family such as Kunal Kapoor and son, Zahan, in attendance.

Kareena took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of her dinner table, laden with cutlery and crockery. She captioned it, “Countdown to new years has begun... Sit down cousins dinner. <3 What’s on the menu?” Armaan shared a picture of the table, too. It showed his name tag next to his seat. Aadar, meanwhile, posted a picture of Kareena, sitting opposite him, and Zahan, carving a piece of meat.

The Kapoor family came together recently, for their annual Christmas lunch. Kareena had shared a group picture of the gathering, and had written in her post, “The tradition continues... and so does the screaming... la familia forever... All covid tested rocking and rolling... Merry Xmas people.” The party was attended by Armaan and Aadar, along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Randhir Kapoor, Rima Jain, and others.

Kareena and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, also hosted for a quiet dinner for their family before that. The party was attended by Saif’s sister, Soha Ali Khan, her husband Kunal Kemmu, and their daughter, Inaaya. Kareena’s sister, Karisma, also attended with her daughter, Samaira Kapur.

Kareena and Saif are expecting their second child. They are parents to four-year-old son, Taimur. The couple announced Kareena’s second pregnancy earlier this year.

