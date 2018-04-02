Inside pics, videos from Salman Khan’s nephew Ahil’s birthday will make you want to be a kid again
Ahil Sharma turned two on Saturday and the entire Sharma-Khan clan was there to wish him in Abu Dhabi. Uncle Salman Khan is shooting in UAE for Race 3.bollywood Updated: Apr 02, 2018 12:33 IST
The most adored member of the Khan-Sharma family had a fitting birthday on Saturday. Salman Khan’s nephew, Ahil Sharma, turned two years old and the family threw a big party in Abu Dhabi.
Salman’s sister, Arpita posted a sweet message for her son on Instagram with a picture of the two. “Dearest Ahil, here’s wishing you a very happy birthday & many many more to come. I can’t thank you enough for coming into my life two years back & filling it with so much joy, love & security. You are my world & everything I could have ever asked for. You are the best son & I hope I can always be the best mother. I love you very very much #AhilTurnstwo,” she captioned the photo.
Aayush Sharma posted a video of the ginormous birthday cake made in the shape of a railway track. In the video, Ahil can be seen taking help of his parents to cut the cake.
Dearest Ahil, here's wishing you a very happy birthday & many many more to come. I can't thank you enough for coming into my life two years back & filling it with so much joy,love & security. You are my world & everything I could have ever asked for. You are the best son & I hope I can always be the best mother. I love you very very much 😘 #AhilTurnstwo
The party was held in Abu Dhabi because Salman is currently in the city to shoot for his upcoming film, Race 3. The entire family and Aayush’s parents were flown in from India for the party. Salman’s co-stars from the film, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah also joined in on the fun. Bobby and Salman were caught on camera as they pulled some moves on the dance floor. A hilarious video of Jacqueline dancing the ‘Jumme Ki Raat’ step with Arpita is also a treat to watch.
Check out more pictures and videos from the party:
Race 3 will release on June 15 while Aayush’s debut film, Love Ratri does not have a release date yet. Last year, on Ahil’s first birthday, Salman Khan took a break from his Tiger Zinda Hai schedule in Austria to join the family in Maldives for Ahil’s first birthday. His girlfriend Iulia Vantur was also a part of the celebration.
