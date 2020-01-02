Inside Salman Khan’s New Year 2020 party with Iulia Vantur, Sangeeta Bijlani, Saiee Manjrekar and others. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 18:07 IST

Actor Salman Khan and his friends rang in the new year at the star’s Panvel farm house. Several attendees have shared pictures online from the bash, which saw Salman dance on a table, among other memorable moments.

Spotted at Salman’s party were Saiee Manjrekar, Iulia Vantur, Sangeeta Bijlani, Daisy Shah, and others. Pictures of Salman dancing with Saiee, who made her film debut with the actor’s Dabangg 3, were also shared online. Among the other guests who attended the party were Saiee’s father, actor Mahesh Majrekar, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and his wife Wardha Khan, and others.

Sangeeta took to Instagram to share pictures from the getaway, and captioned the post, “Beautiful bonds like these. #farmgirls #blessedmoments.” The post includes a couple of selfies, in which Sangeeta can be seen posing with Daisy and Wardha.

While Sangeeta’s post shows the three ladies in sports outfits, Daisy took to her own Instagram to share pictures from the evening’s party. She captioned it, “Wishing Love, light, warmth, happiness and everything good this 2020.”

Producer Jordy Patel shared even more inside pictures from the party, which included group shots of the guests, and also pictures of an impromptu dance session, on a table.

Salman had an extra special birthday this year. A day after he partied with family and friends such as Sonakshi Sinha, Randeep Hooda, Vidya Balan, Daisy Shah, Katrina Kaif, Saqib Saleem, Aayush Sharma, Raveena Tandon among others, his sister welcomed her second child, Ayat, on December 27, to coincide with Salman’s birthday. “It was a conscious decision to bring Ayat into this world on that day. It is a very good omen to have her on Bhai’s birthday,” Arpita’s husband, actor Aayush Sharma told Hindustan Times

Follow @htshowbiz for more