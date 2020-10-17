Inside Sanjay Kapoor’s birthday party with Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor; Malaika Arora sends wishes. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 11:38 IST

Actor Sanjay Kapoor turned 55 on October 17, and his wife Maheep Kapoor has shared pictures and videos from the birthday party, which saw everyone from actors Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in attendance.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Maheep shared several pictures of Sanjay cutting multiple birthday cakes, surrounded by family. Standing behind him as he kneels down to cut the cake are his kids, Shanaya and Jahaan, and his brothers Anil and Boney Kapoor can be seen in the background. In a separate picture, Arjun Kapoor can be seen posing for a picture with the birthday boy, wearing a blue hoodie.

Arjun also took to his Instagram stories and shared a birthday message for his ‘chachu’. He wrote, “Happy Birthday chachu. May u keep laughing cracking jokes as ever & smiling like u are in this picture @sanjaykapoor2500.” Arjun’s girlfriend, Malaika Arora, joined him in wishing Sanjay a happy birthday with a couple of posts on Instagram. She wrote, “Happy happy bday darling sanj @sanjaykapoor2500.” Along with the second photo, Malaika wrote, “happy bday the youngest, most good looking, energetic Kapoor @sanjaykapoor2500.”

Maheep in her birthday post for her husband shared pictures of the two of them together, perhaps on vacation somewhere, as they’re posing inside a hotel room. “Awwwwww happy birthday,” Shilpa Shetty Kundra wrote in the comments section. “Happy happiest birthday Sanjay loads of love to you both! Have a blessed year,” wrote Sussanne Khan. “Happy happy birthday,” wrote Amrita Arora, while Shanaya posted a bunch of heart emojis from her private account.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora spotted together for first time after Covid-19 recovery, see pics

Both Arjun and Malaika recently recovered from the coronavirus, and have since returned to work. Arjun shared a note on Instagram to inform his well-wishers about his recovery. He wrote, “Hi! I’m happy to report that I have tested negative to coronavirus over the weekend. I’m feeling better after making a full recovery and excited to return to work. Thank you everyone for your good wishes and positivity.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more