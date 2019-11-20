Inside Sushmita Sen’s magical birthday party with boyfriend Rohman Shawl, daughters Renee and Alisah. See pics, videos

bollywood

Actor and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen was given a surprise birthday party by her daughters Renee and Alisah, and boyfriend Rohman Shawl, on Tuesday. She turned 44 on November 19.

Sushmita took to Instagram to share inside pictures and videos from the party, which took place on the terrace of her house. She wrote in the caption of the post, “What a magical #birthday EVERYTHING I COULD’VE WISHED FOR & MORE. Thank you jaan @rohmanshawl for this ALL HEART Birthday Surprise!!! I love you. Everyone acted sooooo well...I really had no idea!!! And there it was...a magical terrace with lights, balloons, tent, yummy cake & heartfelt notes suspended all over...How simply loved you make me feel Alisah, Renée, @rohmanshawl @pritam_shikhare @nupur_shikhare & Rajesh!!! Even my other baby, My puddle called #darling came to surprise me!!! #sharing #cherished #happiness #love #family #friends #celebrations #44yrs #birthdaygirl. I love you guys!! #duggadugga (sic).”

The videos show Sushmita reacting with joy to the surprise party, clicking pictures and reading birthday cards. One video shows her feeding cake to her loved ones, seated inside a makeshift tent. Sushmita also shared more pictures on her Instagram stories, including three birthday cakes.

Earlier in the day, Rohman had taken to Instagram to wish Sushmita a happy birthday with a heartfelt note. “Just as the rising sun brings light to the world,you my love, bring light to my life!” he began his post by writing. Rohman continued in his message, “Truth be told, i wanted to write paragraphs about you on this special day, but hey, when i think about you i am just as awestruck & speechless as i was, when i saw you sitting there while taking this picture!! My gorgeous woman, you make me want to be a better MAN each and every day of my life !! Ab isse zyada Khuda se aur kya mangu,usne toh puri kaainaat se mujhe nawaaza hain ! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY JAAN.”

ohman and Sushmita document their relationship on social media with regular posts and updates. They’ve been on several vacations together, from Armenia to the Maldives, and have made it a point to take their fans along for the ride.

