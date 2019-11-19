On Sushmita Sen’s birthday, boyfriend Rohman Shawl posts heartfelt note: ‘My love, you bring light to my life’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 18:34 IST

Former beauty queen and actor Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl, has written a loving note on her 44th birthday on Tuesday. “Just as the rising sun brings light to the world,you my love, bring light to my life!” he began his post by writing.

Rohman accompanied his note with a picture of Sushmita, posing on the beach against the sunset, perhaps during one of their vacations together.

Rohman continued in his message, “Truth be told, i wanted to write paragraphs about you on this special day, but hey, when i think about you i am just as awestruck & speechless as i was, when i saw you sitting there while taking this picture!! My gorgeous woman, you make me want to be a better MAN each and every day of my life !! Ab isse zyada Khuda se aur kya mangu,usne toh puri kaainaat se mujhe nawaaza hain ! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY JAAN.”

Rohman and Sushmita document their relationship on social media with regular posts and updates. They’ve been on several vacations together, from Armenia to the Maldives, and have made it a point to take their fans along for the ride.

Rohman’s post got a lot of love from his followers. “Oh wow ! This post is so so positive and full of love,” one person wrote in the comments section. “Happy birthday my forever miss universe, stay awesome always,” wrote another.

In an interview to Rajeev Masand, Sushmita spoke about how she met Rohman. She said, “It’s a very, very beautiful serendipity story. He sent me a direct message on Instagram and I didn’t check direct messages because I wasn’t sure if you check it, you may be allowing that person to start communicating with you. So, I had too many of these direct messages and I had not opened any and there it was.” She shared how she didn’t notice opening one of the direct messages by mistake as a boy distracted her in the room, making her click on a message accidentally. She said, “Touch screen phone ki Jai ho because I had gone to the DM to look at what all had come and I was scrolling through and this boy broke something in the room and I went talking to him and when I came back I had obviously opened one of the DMs and it was a message from him and I was like ‘Oh my god, how did I do that, god I should never be talking when I am near a phone’.”

