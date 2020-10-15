International shows being adapted by OTT platforms in India: Is originality taking a hit?

bollywood

The content on different online streaming platform has often been lauded for its novelty and originality. However, with time, Indian OTT segment is witnessing a surge in content being adapted from international shows. Recently, it was announced that popular French series, Call My Agent, will be remade in India to be directed by Shaad Ali, and so will Tom Hiddleston-starrer The Night Manager, which will have Hrithik Roshan making his web debut.

But is it the right move for OTTs in India to adapt the already popular international shows?

Actor Rasika Dugal, who starred in Out of Love, an adaption of British drama series Doctor Foster, says, “Our show was adapted according to the India context, the setting and the characters all had an Indian touch to it. Yes, they may be available for viewers, but still majority of our audiences prefer to watch a series or a show when it’s adapted and they feel more connected to it.”

Other international series that have been adapted for the Indian audiences include Sushmita Sen-starrer Aarya which is based on the Dutch drama series Penoza; Hostages, an official adaptation of an Israeli series of the same name; Jimmy Sheirgill’s Your Honor, an Indian adaption of the Israeli series, Kvodo and The Office an adaptation of the original British series of the same name.

For Vikrant Massey, it was wonderful to be a part of the Indian version of British series, Criminal Justice. “Adaptations bring in a different flavour to the story and I was very overwhelmed with the response I received which meant it was loved the audiences,” he shares.

Trade analyst Atul Mohan feels that there’s no problem in adapting international shows that are already popular, in the Indian context.

“The percentage of people who may have watched the original is still very less. There are still a lot of consumers who are new and they are not so aware about international shows. Story remains the same but new generations don’t want to watch the older version but would prefer to watch it in Hindi,” he explains.