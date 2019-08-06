Introducing Tara Sutaria’s twin sister Pia, a ballerina. Have you seen these pictures?

bollywood

The internet is fascinated by actor Tara Sutaria’s sister, Pia, after her pictures were shared online recently. Tara and Pia are twins, and while Tara is a talented singer, Pia is reportedly a ballet dancer.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a few pictures of the sisters on Instagram, instantly sparking off discussion in the comments section.

“Wow they have got twinkle in their eyes,” one fan wrote. “This is amazing,” wrote another. Tara and Pia celebrated their birthday together in a grand party in November. The party was attended by Tara’s Student of the Year co-stars and several pictures were shared online by their friend, singer Armaan Malik.

Pia has over 20000 followers on Instagram, and often shares pictures of herself doing the ballet. Sharing a selfie with her sister, Pia had written, “You and me against the world?” Another picture of the sisters, which appears to be from a party, was captioned, “#twinning No really.” Tara and Pia aren’t identical twins. “She’s secretly psycho,” Pia captioned another picture with her Tara, in which they can be seen in saris.

Tara made her film debut with Student of the Year 2. She had said in an interview that she was also in talks to play Princess Jasmine in Disney’s live-action remake of Aladdin, starring Will Smith and Mena Massoud. Both Tara and Pia posed with Smith when he visited the set of SOTY 2 to film a cameo.

