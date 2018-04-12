Irrfan Khan is a strong man, just pray for him: Arunoday Singh

Bollywood actor Arunoday Singh, who has worked with Irrfan Khan in Blackmail has said Irrfan is a strong man and urged people to stop speculating about his health. Irrfan is currently undergoing treatment for Neuroendocrine tumours in the UK.

On the speculations being made on Irrfan’s health, Arunoday said, “Just give the man some time to face it. It is his life. Let him just face it. He is a strong man and just pray for him. We do not need to speculate. You just need to send him good wishes. Whatever happened to that?”

Irrfan Khan’s spokesperson dismisses reports of actor’s deteriorating health

Irrfan had last month announced he has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour and that he was going out of the country for treatment. Speculations on his health have continued ever since.

Arunoday said Irrfan, with whom he also worked with in Yeh Saali Zindagi in 2011, has not changed over the years. “I did Yeh Saali Zindagi with him a couple of years ago. He is exactly the same. He is much more successful, but he is exactly the same. He is as wonderful and as down to earth as a man,” he added.

Arunoday’s latest release Blackmail, a dark comedy, collected Rs 2.81 crore on its opening day. Ecstatic over the film’s response, Arunoday said: “It is lovely. It is very humbling but lovely. I am glad that a lot of people like the film and everyone worked very hard on it and it’s nice to see. It’s really nice to be a part of that.”

