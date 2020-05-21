e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares pics of actor entertaining school kids and their principal at farmhouse. See here

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares pics of actor entertaining school kids and their principal at farmhouse. See here

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has shared a few pictures of the actor spending some time in the company of school kids.

bollywood Updated: May 21, 2020 12:27 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Irrfan Khan with school kids at a farmhouse.
Irrfan Khan with school kids at a farmhouse.
         

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has shared some pictures of his father spending time with school kids at his farmhouse. It shows the actor in a jovial mood while mingling with the young boys and girls surrounding him at a picturesque location.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Babil wrote, “I thought might as well. Whenever it was farmhouse time for him, these kids and the school principal would show up to meet.” The actor can be seen in casuals paired with a hat and sunglasses as he talks to them.

 

Babil has been occasionally posting unseen pictures and videos of the late actor on social media. Earlier this month, he shared a video of the Lunchbox actor taking a dip in ice-cold water. He had also posted a video which showed the actor eating pani puri after a shoot. “When you’re on diet for so long and then the shoot ends and you can have pani puri,” Babil captioned the video posted on Instagram.

 

 

Irrfan died in Mumbai last month at the age of 54. He had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour and was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection. The actor is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and two sons, Babil and Ayan. He had attended a virtual video chat with his Angrezi Medium co-stars a few days before his death.

Also read: Taapsee Pannu poses for magazine cover in her washroom, here’s a better look at her Mumbai home. See pics

Following his death, Babil took to Instagram to express gratitude towards everyone for sending their condolences. “I’m deeply grateful for all the condolences you beautiful friends are pouring in for me. Although, I hope you understand that right now I’m no being able to reply because my vocabulary is dizzy. I will get back to each one of you but just not right now. Thank you so much! I love you.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In