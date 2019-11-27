Is Mira Rajput planning to open her own restaurant? Details here

bollywood

The grapevine has been abuzz with rumours that Mira Rajput will follow her husband Shahid Kapoor’s footsteps and pursue a career in the arc lights, but she has dismissed such speculation time and again. Mumbai Mirror reports that she is inclined towards the restaurant business instead.

Mira is planning to start her own vegan restaurant and has already begun hunting for a space in the Bandra-Juhu area in Mumbai for the same. A few days ago, she also took to her Instagram story to ask around for chefs.

Mira has no plans to enter Bollywood just yet, but she is no stranger to being in front of the camera. She appeared with Shahid on the Koffee With Karan couch, and has also posed for several magazine covers with him. Last year, she also made her acting debut with an advertisement for an anti-ageing cream.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015, and have two children together – three-year-old daughter Misha and one-year-old son Zain.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Shahid said that he knew that Mira has her own individuality, right from the start. “Yes, I realised it on the first day itself – when we got done with the marriage rituals and stepped out for some pictures. I remember looking at us together, and at that moment itself, I knew that she has her own individuality,” he said.

Shahid said that Mira has never tried to change who she is for the public eye. “Mira doesn’t feel the need to change and adjust. She is who she is, and people like her for that. She has never tried to be someone else and that’s a great thing about her. I always knew that she is going to find her own space and will become her own person,” he said.

