Is Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot: Part One The Haunted Ship poster copied from Tamil film Jallikattu? Twitter thinks so

bollywood

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 19:56 IST

The poster of the much-awaited horror film Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship, starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, dropped online on Thursday morning. Shortly after its release, netizens could not help but notice the similarity between the poster of Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship and a scene from critically-acclaimed Tamil film Jallikattu.

“Will Bollywood ever think something original? shamelessly copied poster of Jallikattu #bhoot,” one Twitter user wrote. Another tweeted, “#Bhoot poster... Wow...What an original thought #jalikattu @DharmaTwoPointO @DharmaMovies #copycat @vickykaushal09 @ganeshmatkari.”

Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship marks Vicky’s entry into the horror genre. The film is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan. Just before the new posters were unveiled, the logo of Karan’s production house Dharma Productions went dark across all their social media pages.

Also read: Javed Akhtar reveals Shabana Azmi has ‘completely recovered’, will return home on Friday

Earlier, in an interview with IANS, Vicky said that he was initially hesitant to sign a horror film but his reservations vanished when he read the script of the film. “Before I read the script I was like ‘Horror? Pata nahi kaisa hoga, kya hoga’, because I myself am very scared to watch horror films. So, I didn’t know. When I read the script it really spooked me out and I thought it never tried to make me feel scared; it was just happening while I was reading and I really got sucked into that story,” he said.

“So, once that happens then it’s about following your heart... It is a Dharma Productions film so you know it’s a good production house... Then I met (director) Bhanu (Pratap Singh), he was really excited for his horror film... Horror is something that comes naturally to him... I knew I would be in safe hands,” he added.

The trailer of Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship, which also features Ashutosh Rana in a pivotal role, will release on Friday. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 21.

Follow @htshowbiz for more