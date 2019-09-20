Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One postponed to 2020, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala takes the Nov 15 slot

bollywood

Actor Vicky Kaushal’s first horror film, Bhoot Part One, needs more time for its completion and has been shifted to 2020, making space for Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala to release on November 15 this year. Bhoot will now release on February 21, 2020.

Announcing the change in release date, filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted Friday afternoon, “The tides have changed!!! Even FEAR needs precision! And for that we need the time to scare you sufficiently and efficiently! #BHOOT has a new date !! The 21st of FEBRUARY 2020 ! SEA you then and try and help @vickykaushal09 escape this haunted ship! And some further news .”

Karan has produced the film that marks first in a horror trilogy. Titled Bhoot Part 1- The Haunted Ship, the horror flick is helmed by debutant director Bhanu and also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

Karan also announced that Bala has been shifted for an earlier release: “The Further GOOD NEWWZ ( pardon the plug) is that my friends funny, poignant and mazedar film #Bala has a new date which I am proud to announce to all of you! And it’s a week earlier! #DineshVijan @ayushmannk @bhumipednekar ! The new date is 15th November 2019!”

Starring Ayushmann in the lead, Bala also features Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. It is directed by Amar Kaushik and is a quirky take on a balding man in his 20s. The film also features Saurabh Shukla, Jaaved Jaaferi and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. It has been be shot in Lucknow and Kanpur.

Talking about the film, Ayushmann had earlier said, “I find their love and belief truly humbling and it pushes me to deliver every single time I face the camera. Secondly, it is the right kind of scripts that you choose, I’ve always believed that content is the king. There is a certain self-belief, an affirmation that my choices are working.”

