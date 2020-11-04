Ishaan Khatter wishes Tabu on birthday with throwback photos: ‘Even the rose morphed itself into a heart…’

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 17:59 IST

As Tabu turned 50 on Wednesday, wishes poured in from all quarters. Her co-star in A Suitable Boy, Ishaan Khatter, wished her with stunning throwback pictures from the sets of the show. While her face was half-covered in the first photo, she was seen flashing a million-dollar smile in the second.

“Happy birthday legenddd! In the second picture even the rose morphed itself into a heart in the hands of @tabutiful,” he captioned his Instagram post.

Mira Nair, the director of A Suitable Boy, wished Tabu in the comments section. “Janamdin Mubarak ho Tabujaan,” she wrote. Fans also sent in their wishes. “Happy birthday Tabu ma’am, have a beautiful & blessed day & beautiful year,” one commented. “Oh scorpio clan, happy birthday @tabutiful,” another wrote.

Tabu’s friend, filmmaker Farah Khan, also dug into the archives to wish her. “Hum Saath Saath Hain! The first time i met her in 1995 at the shooting of Viraasat, and it was as if we were old friends who knew each other since childhood.. n its bn exactly like that 25yrs later.. Happy birthday my tabdi.. @tabutiful i lov u n I always let u go coz I know ul always cm back. #syaaaliiiii,” she wrote, sharing an old picture of them.

Madhuri Dixit tweeted, “Happy Birthday #Tabu. May you continue melting everyone’s heart with your evergreen persona. Many happy returns of the day.”

Happy Birthday #Tabu. May you continue melting everyone's heart with your evergreen persona 🤗♥️ Many happy returns of the day. — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) November 4, 2020

Rakul Preet Singh, who starred alongside Tabu in last year’s De De Pyaar De, shared a picture with her on Instagram stories and wrote, “Happppy Happppy Bday to the most amazing, ever gorgeous @tabutiful Love you soo much.”

Tabu was last seen as the beautiful courtesan Saeeda Bai in Mira Nair’s mini-series A Suitable Boy. The show also featured Tanya Maniktala, Ram Kapoor, Rasika Dugal, Namit Das and Mahira Kakkar, among others.

