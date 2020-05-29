Jackie Shroff posts pic by potter’s wheel, gives life lessons on humility: ‘Maati se puch, aaj Sikander kahan hai’

bollywood

Updated: May 29, 2020 13:36 IST

Actor Jackie Shroff on Friday put a picture of himself by the potter’s wheel, in the process of making a mud item. It was his note alongside that caught the attention.

Sharing the picture, he wrote in Hindi, “Maati se puch. Aaj Sikandar kahan hai (Ask the soil, where is Alexander these days?).” In the picture, Jackie is seen wearing an ordinary blue shirt with what appears to be a pair of white pyjama as he cups his hands to make a vessel from mud. Jackie’s hands and feet are soiled with mud.

Among those who reacted to the picture was his wife Ayesha who wrote: “Wowwwwww” while Shanoo Sharma, casting director of Yashraj Films, dropped a number of black heart emojis.

Looks like Jackie is quite passionate about environment too and does his bit to create awareness. His Instagram page is full of pictures and videos of his fans planting trees. He too have posted a picture and written: “Keep Mother Earth TOXIC Free.”

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan is frustrated as Bhumi Pednekar calls him ‘baller’ again: ‘Nobody is telling me what it means’

Sometime in 2019, Jackie had been invited to a tree planting initiative, where actors Tanuja and Tanishaa Mukerji where also present. Jackie’s chat with the waiting press soon went viral as the actor spoke in his own typical style about the need for planting trees. He was lauded as Marathi Leonardo DiCaprio.

He had said in Bombaiyaa Hindi, “Jhaad laga ke maine koi upkar nahin kiya Hindustan pe na duniye pe. Sab ka kaam hai lagane ka, lagao. Nahin lagaane ka hai, toh maro ja ke. Wahi hone wala hai; apun ko apne bachche ke bachche ka sochne ka hai. Apun ka dada kabar mein hai. Baaki bhi toh aayenge apne pilley; apna Tiger baba ka bhi chota Tiger aayega; aap logon ka aayega. Sab Tiger ghar mein hai... Toh samjha karo bhidu, unke liye apne ko chhodne ka jhaand paan, khana sahi, paani sahi, hawa sahi.. baaki logon ke dimaag mein zeher waise hi kam ho jayega... That’s what I am saying. Mere ko bolne ko nahin aata...”

Found our very own Marathi Leo DiCaprio. pic.twitter.com/9iB0OjUPrw — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) August 4, 2019

In essence, he had said that planting trees is everybody’s responsibility and that we all needed to secure the future of generations that come after us, in his case he needed to think of his son Tiger Shroff and his son after that.

Follow @htshowbiz for more