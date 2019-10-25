Jacqueline Fernandez joins John Abraham in Attack: report

bollywood

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has reportedly joined John Abraham for his next, Attack. Jacqueline has earlier worked with John in Race 2, Dishoom and Housefull 2.

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, “It’s Jacqueline Fernandez. Jackie has been roped in to essay the role of the primary female protagonist. Hers is an action-packed role as well. Jacqueline was in talks with Laksh for sometime and they wanted to do a film together. When he narrated the story of Attack to her, she immediately liked it and gave her nod to the project. She has also signed on the dotted line.”

“They were thinking of actresses and they locked Jacqueline because of her athletic figure and her action prowess. Jackie is terrific with stunts and that’s also one of the major highlights in Attack,” it added.

Jacqueline was recently seen in Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho. She will soon be seen in Drive opposite Sushant Singh Rajput that will release on Netflix. She also has Kick 2 opposite Salman Khan in the pipeline.

Talking about her film choices, Jacqueline had recently told Hindustan Times, “I don’t think I will ever move away from commercial entertainers. It has got me to where I am. I’ve always enjoyed being part of commercial cinema and have worked with amazing people. But, I’d love to balance it now and be able to take on much more. There was a time where I was only focusing on commercial films; it’s about diversifying more. If I end up doing only one kind of cinema, I definitely don’t see myself growing. I’m not putting it aside, do other things along as well.”

John, on the other hand, was last seen in the action film Batla House and is now gearing up for the release of comedy Pagalpanti. He also has Mumbai Saga and Satyamev Jayate 2.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 14:00 IST