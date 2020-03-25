Jacqueline Fernandez on why Drive failed: ‘I genuinely feel it was meant to be a commercial, theatrical release’

bollywood

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who just had her first Bollywood single with Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz, has said her recent Netflix film was meant to be a commercial release.

Speaking with Pinkvilla in an interview, Jacqueline said, “See I genuinely feel Drive was meant to be a commercial, theatrical release, and that was the intention. I don’t think it’s anything to be disappointed about. You just kind of learn, that’s the growth of an artiste — sometimes, things are appreciated and sometimes, things are not and you’ve just got to learn from that and move and not get stuck in only the negatives. The producers and everyone else, I think, had to do what they had to do and they did their best having really seen the backstories of everything that was going on. Everyone worked their hardest and tried their best.”

She added, “Sometimes, certain films have certain destinies and because there’s no formula in our art form — that’s just the way it is and we’ve got to take it as well as we take the hits. We’ve got to take the not so successful films as well.” The film also featured Sushant Singh Rajput and was widely panned by critics.

Talking about happiness in one’s life, Jacqueline had recently told HT Brunch in an interview, “We are so obsessed with this idea of being happy, but I think what is more important is peace of mind. Each person has his or her own struggles. Whether you are Shah Rukh Khan or the dhobi, you cannot be eternally happy. I think my biggest challenge has been maintaining a state of calm in an industry that constantly pokes and prods you, and to keep it real at the same time. There are many celebs who use a mask when interacting with the media, but I don’t want to put on a fake smile. So I psyche myself up enough to be in a good mood when I am in front of the media or interacting with my fans.”

Even as the country went into complete lockdown from Wednesday amid coronavirus outbreak, Jacqueline has two new music videos. Days after her video with Asim released, she has announced another single with Badshah. It will be released on Thursday, she announced on Instagram. Amid self-isolation, Jacqueline has been sharing workout videos on Instagram to inspire fans.

