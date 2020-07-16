Jagdeep started his journey in Bollywood for Rs 3, son Jaaved Jaaferi shares inspiring video

bollywood

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 13:42 IST

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi has shared a video with his dad and late actor Jagdeep talking about how he entered the Hindi film industry and how his mother played an important role in his career and life. Jagdeep also revealed in the 2008 interview that he was just nine when he bagged his first film, BR Chopra’s Afsana.

The video begins with Jagdeep saying, “Our parents worked extremely hard. Always keep them in mind. Look at India from their perspective, India will always prosper and shine... my father was a lawyer. Then the Partition of India took place and everything went haywire. It distressed a large number of people. One of my brothers used to stay in Bombay so my mother brought me here when I was 6-7 years old. So I came to Bombay when everything was ruined. Our house and money...everything was gone.” The video was originally shared by BrutIndia.

“So my mother cooked for an orphanage. Even though she had four maids, she cooked to raise me. She also got me into a school. I told my mother that I want to work like other children. She told me ‘beta aapko padhna chahiye’ (you must study). I asked her, ‘what is the use of education through which I cannot help you and we ware not happy either. Those children are happy working and helping their mothers. I will also do the same’. She then asked me ‘what will you do’ and I told her I will learn and do the work. She began crying and asked me to go ahead and try,” he added.

Thank you @BrutIndia for posting this wonderful and inspiring interview 🙏🏽❤️ https://t.co/Ohp18kV23s — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) July 15, 2020

About his entry in films, the late actor said, “So I started working in a tin workshop and then made kites. My mother also made kites, in fact we began doing all the work that came our way, together. Suddenly, I met a man on the streets and he asked me if I wanted to work in films. I hadn’t watched a film till then - I was nine then. I simply asked him what work would it involve. He told me I need to act in films, I just asked him how much would it pay, and he told me I’d get Rs 3. I agreed and he told me he’d pick me up the next day.”

Elaborating on his first project, Jagdeep says, “My mom used to wear a burkha then, she did not remove it until she was 50. Even then, she removed it when we insisted a lot. All the people at that time -Hindu, Muslim - they were all good people. She accompanied me to the sets and it was BR Chopra’s Afsana. It had a scene with a kids’ play on stage and kids were also watching it. I was in the audience. There was an Urdu dialogue in the scene - Urdu is my mother tongue - and the kids were all - some were Gujarati, some were Marathi, they could not say it correctly. So, they asked if anyone in the audience could speak Urdu. When I got to know that I will get Rs 6 instead of 3, I raised my hand. Yash Chopra was an assistant director there, and he asked me to try. I succeeded and was asked to do the part. That is how my journey in films began. All the agents who supplied child artists got to know this is a good artist and I began getting work.”

Also read: Amit Sadh says TV industry ‘banned’ him so he shifted to Bollywood

Sharing the video, Jaaved tweeted, “Thank you @BrutIndia for posting this wonderful and inspiring interview.”

Would like to personally extend my heartfelt appreciation to the media, online publications and independent bloggers for the immense respect and coverage they gave to my father. THANK YOU 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽❤️ — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) July 16, 2020

Jagdeep died last week at 81. Jaaved also thanked the media and fans for their love and support in the tough times. “Would like to personally extend my heartfelt appreciation to the media, online publications and independent bloggers for the immense respect and coverage they gave to my father. THANK YOU,” he wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more