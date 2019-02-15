James Cameron renews attack on superhero movies, targets Aquaman

Every time James Cameron is on some publicity tour, he finds a way to slam superhero movies. After taking digs at Avengers and Wonder Woman, Cameron has set his target on the recent Aquaman.

Cameron, who considers himself a bit of an expert on underwater sequences (it is rumoured that a significant portion of the Avatar sequels is set underwater), has said that he found Aquaman lacking in realism.

“I think its great fun,” Cameron told Yahoo. “I think its a movie I could have never made. Truthfully. I could have never made that film because it requires this total dreamlike disconnect from any sense of physics or reality. It exists somewhere between a Greek mythic landscape and a fairy tale landscape. And people just kind of zoom around underwater because … they propel themselves mentally? I guess? I don’t know. But it’s cool. You buy it on its own terms. But I’ve spent thousands of hours underwater. I’m very literal about my underwater. It needs to look like it’s real. And while I can enjoy that film I don’t resonate with it because it doesn’t look real.”

He continued, “And by the way, (Aquaman) doesn’t help us with our issues of actually understanding the ocean and exploring the ocean and preserving the ocean — though they did throw in a couple things like whales and things like that to remind us we are using the ocean as a garbage dump, so I applaud the film for that. Yeah, I couldn’t have made that movie. We’re doing a lot of underwater in the Avatar sequels and it’s going to have such a different feel.”

Cameron, the director of films such as Titanic and Avatar, and the producer of the recent Alita: Battle Angel, has also filmed underwater documentaries. His connection to Aquaman goes further - he directed a fictional version of the film in HBO’s Entourage.

Cameron has been critical of superhero films in the past. He had previously said that he hopes fans would get tired of the Marvel movies. “I’m hoping we’re going to start getting Avenger fatigue. Not that I don’t love the movies. It’s just, come on, guys, there are other stories to tell besides, you know, hypogonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process.” Fans were quick to point out that Cameron has four Avatar sequels in the works and is currently producing the sixth film in his Terminator series.

His comments came after Marvel’s Black Panther had crossed Titanic at the US box office.

In another instance, Cameron called Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman ‘a step backwards’ and the character ‘an objectified icon’. Jenkins issued the following response: “James Cameron’s inability to understand what Wonder Woman is, or stands for, to women all over the world is unsurprising as, though he is a great filmmaker, he is not a woman ... I believe women can and should be EVERYTHING just like male lead characters should be. There is no right and wrong kind of powerful woman.”

After Jenkins responded to Cameron’s comments, the filmmaker doubled down on his initial stance. “Yes, I’ll stand by that,” he told the Hollywood reporter. “I mean, she was Miss Israel, and she was wearing a kind of bustier costume that was very form-fitting. She’s absolutely drop-dead gorgeous. To me, that’s not breaking ground.”

Aquaman has made more than $1.2 billion worldwide. Wonder Woman has made more than $800 million. Avengers: Infinity War crossed the $2 billion mark and Black Panther defied all expectations to make $1.3 billion.

