Avatar director James Cameron disses Avengers Infinity War, gets slammed by fans

Avatar filmmaker James Cameron believes the world has had enough of superhero films and people will soon get “Avengers fatigue”. The 63-year-old filmmaker said that he enjoys watching superhero films but it is important to focus on other stories as well, reported Entertainment Weekly.

“I’m hoping we’re going to start getting Avenger fatigue. Not that I don’t love the movies. It’s just, come on, guys, there are other stories to tell besides, you know, hypogonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process,” Cameron said.

The director’s remarks comes ahead of the release of Marvel Studio’s biggest film Avengers: Infinity War.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is converging in the film with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Captain America (Chris Evans), Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) and Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk) and other superheroes reuniting to battle the biggest threat to the galaxy, Thanos (voiced by Josh Brolin), who is after infinity stones.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the film will hit the screens on April 27 .

Cameron’s remarks didn’t go over too well with fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who took to Twitter to voice their displeasure. They pointed out that Cameron will eventually have spent over two decades of his life telling stories set within the Avatar Universe.

"there are other stories to tell. for example, for some reason I'm going to make 5000 more bloated movies about my sexy blue CGI aliens," added James Cameron https://t.co/NO9tspMZzw — priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) April 22, 2018

"there are other stories to tell" in science fiction, says James Cameron, who can't wait to make 90000 more Avatar movies where he continues to rip off Roger Dean pic.twitter.com/CKcdOn4qZe — priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) April 22, 2018

James Cameron's SPIDER-MAN script featured a bondage sex scene where Peter webbed Mary-Jane to a bridge and then banged her.



So, you know. There's that. https://t.co/KnqzvsvpvM — DrewMcWeeny (@DrewMcWeeny) April 22, 2018

I'm gonna need James Cameron to stay in his lane.

First he criticizes Wonder Woman as a feminist icon and now he's dissing Marvel's films?

But sure. You go and make 20 more Avatar films, James. — Connor Behrens (@ConnorFilm) April 22, 2018

In the interest of fairness: I do think James Cameron is a genius. Brilliant storyteller, tech wizard, fantastic filmmaker. I just think he's a cranky old man sometimes. Like me. — Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) April 22, 2018

The world needs more James Cameron movies and fewer James Cameron interviews. — Keith Calder (@keithcalder) April 22, 2018

In the last 20 years James Cameron has worked on nothing but Avatar movies https://t.co/rI0AtMaLLg — Robert Wheel LLC (@BobbyBigWheel) April 22, 2018

Did James Cameron give up self-awareness to the devil to get his *FOUR* 'Avatar' sequels greenlit? https://t.co/oOoeZfyp6V — Donna Dickens (@MildlyAmused) April 22, 2018

Okay, I have a deal for #JamesCameron. If he stops saying dumb stuff about other folks' popular movies, I will keep saying nice things about TITANIC and AVATAR and rooting for AVATAR 2 to kick all of our asses. — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) April 22, 2018

