Janhvi Kapoor attends Sridevi’s prayer meet in Chennai, writes ‘wish you were here’. See pics

Janhvi Kapoor, alongwith father Boney Kapoor, flew to Chennai to attend a prayer meet for late mother and veteran actor Sridevi.

bollywood Updated: Mar 04, 2020 19:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Janhvi Kapoor and her father Boney Kapoor recently attended a prayer meet for late actor Sridevi in Chennai. Both of them shared some memorable moments with family members, post which Janhvi wrote on Instagram, “Wish u were here.”

Janhvi shared several pictures of their time in Chennai on Instagram. She could be seen enjoying a hearty laugh with several women and wrote in caption, “Wish u were here.” She was dressed in a traditional South Indian dress - a pink half-sari paired with a golden blouse. Pictures of Boney and her posing for the camera with other family members and friends in Chennai were also shared on the internet.

 

 

Janhvi later went on to share an adorable childhood picture of Sridevi where the late actor looks like a boy in a shirt, shorts and a hat. She also posted a picture of Sridevi and Boney with a heart emoji as one of her Instagram stories.

On the second death anniversary of Sridevi on February 24, Janhvi had shared a black and white photograph of herself along with Sridevi. In the image, Sridevi is seen giving a hug to Janhvi, who is lying down on a sofa. The two can be seen smiling at the camera. “Miss you everyday,” Janhvi had captioned the image.

Sridevi died, aged 54, on February 24, 2018, by accidentally drowning in a bath tub in a Dubai hotel, soon after the wedding of Boney’s nephew, Mohit Marwah.

Janhvi just saw the release of her special song Kudi Nu Nachne De from Irrfan Khan’s film Angrezi Medium. While Irrfan is undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour and is unavailable for promotions, several actors joined forces to make a music video on a song which celebrates womenhood. Besides Janhvi, the music video also features Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon.

Janhvi has multiple projects lined up for release this year. She has already wrapped up the shooting of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and will also be seen in Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2 and Takht.

