Janhvi Kapoor continues acing the gym look. Have you seen her latest pictures?

For Bollywood actors, going to the gym isn’t just a route to a fit body, but also to showcase their style. Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at her usual gym on Saturday, and pictures from her visit have been shared online.

The pictures show Janhvi in a pink T-shirt and shorts, as she waves to the photographers who make it a point to capture her gym looks. Janhvi in the past has admitted that she dresses up specially for gym because she knows she’ll be photographed. “Gym se zaada aap logon ke liye tyaar hoke aati hu (More than the gym, I dress up for you guys),” she told the photographers once.

In another instance, Janhvi was approached by a fan of hers outside the gym, who proceeded to show her a tattoo that she’d gotten done of the actor. “Oh my god,” Janhvi was heard saying, before she posed for a picture with the fan.

The ‘gym look’ was pioneered in Bollywood by Kareena Kapoor Khan. In a recent appearance on Koffee With Karan, host Karan Johar had asked Kareena if she invited the paparazzi to click her pictures outside her gym. “I don’t need to; I am telling them don’t come please. I don’t have any more gym clothes. I only have pyjamas now,” she had said.

Janhvi, the daughter of the late screen icon Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, made her Bollywood debut after years of speculation with 2018’s critical and commercial hit, Dhadak. The film also starred Ishaan Khatter, the half-brother of actor Shahid Kapoor. Janhvi is currently shooting for the Gunjan Saxena biopic with Pankaj Tripathi, and will also appear in a supporting role in Karan’s period drama, Takht.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 19:52 IST