Janhvi Kapoor expresses her state of mind through painting, Khushi gets her face painted amid coronavirus lockdown. See pics

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 08:45 IST

Janhvi Kapoor is enjoying the company of her sister Khushi Kapoor as they self-quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak. Pictures and videos from their time at home have been shared online.

While Janhvi opted to paint and even shared a glimpse of her artwork, Khushi chose to get her face painted instead. The latter is seen posing for the camera while getting face painted without being aware of how she looks. Her name is written on her forehead and she has black paint on her eyebrows. She also has cat whiskers on her cheeks and chin.

Janhvi Kapoor expresses her state of mind through a painting.

Khushi Kapoor gets face painting in free time.

In another boomerang video shared by Janhvi, the actor is seen sitting with a paint brush in her hand after finishing her painting. Her sister is sitting beside her on the floor, enjoying a bowl of noodles.

Meanwhile, their cousin Arjun Kapoor is keeping himself occupied by working out at home and watching movies. He has been regularly sharing pictures and videos of his time in self-quarantine on his Instagram stories. He also requested his fans to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice and stay at home.

PM Modi appealed to citizens to follow ‘Janta curfew’ on March 22 and said, “I am seeking one more support from every countrymen today. This is a public curfew. Janta curfew means for the public, curfew imposed by the public on its own. Every citizen must follow Janta curfew on this Sunday, March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm.”

Janhvi has a series of films lined up for release this year. She will be seen as a pilot in the Gunjan Saxena biopic, titled The Kargil Girl. She has also been working on Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao and has Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and Takht in her kitty.

Arjun was looking forward to the release of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra but the film has now been postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

