Janhvi Kapoor: Gunjan Saxena, Takht and other upcoming films of the birthday girl

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor turns 23 on Friday and the two film-old star already has four films in her kitty. After making her debut in Karan Johar’s Hindi remake of Marathi superhit Sairat called Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi went ahead to feature in Netflix anthology, Ghost Stories.

Here is a look at the high-profile projects that Janhvi already has in the pipeline:

Roohi Afzana



Janhvi has completed work for Roohi Afzana where she stars opposite Rajkummar Rao. Also starring Varun Sharma, the film tells the story of a ghost who abducts brides on their honeymoons. The movie will release on June 5 this year. Backed by Dinesh Vijan, the film is second in his horror series after Stree. The latter featured Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role; Dinesh has promised that a third film, Munjha, is in the works right now.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl



Janvhi will be seen as the real life Kargil hero — an Indian air force pilot Gunjan Saxena in the film titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film was one of the first major projects she bagged soon after her debut.Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film is also backed by Karan’s Dharma Productions, in association with Zee Studios. Gunjan was the first female Indian airforce pilot to participate in a combat zone along with Srividya Rajan. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in supporting roles.

Dostana 2



Janhvi’s third film, backed by Karan’s production house, is a sequel to Dostana which will also star Kartik Aaryan. TV actor Laksshya will play the third lead in the film.

Takht



Directed by Karan Johar, this is his next major ambitious project, after Kalank. The film will star Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Janhvi had even shared videos of herself practising Kathak for the film. The film will trace the relationship between Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh. While Ranveer essays Dara, Vicky will play Aurangzeb in the film.

