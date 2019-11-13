Janhvi Kapoor posts throwback pic of father Boney Kapoor’s cooking session as she misses him on his birthday

bollywood

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is busy with the shooting of Dostana 2, missed father Boney Kapoor on his 64th birthday. While Janhvi is in Punjab, Boney flew to New York to be with his youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor, who is currently pursuing a film course in the city.

As Boney and Khushi kept her updated with pictures from their fun time in the US, Janhvi posted them on her Instagram stories with the caption, “missing” and a sad face emoji.

Janhvi Kapoor with Boney Kapoor a few years ago (left), Boney Kapoor with Khushi Kapoor in New York (centre and right).

She also posted a screenshot from her laptop as she went through their family pictures. She shared a candid throwback picture of herself and Boney on the occasion. While Boney can be seen preparing a dish in the kitchen, Janhvi, Khushi and a friend can be seen hugging him.

Janhvi Kapoor enjoys Punjabi food at a restaurant.

She also shared a picture from Chandigarh as she savoured some authentic Punjabi food including dal makhani. Dressed in a kurta salwar, she can be seen sitting with her team at a roadside restaurant. Another picture of her shows her in casuals with ‘The world is yours good vibes only’ written in the background.

Janhvi was the first one to wish her doting father on the special day. The actor credited her father for her electrifying energy while extending warm wishes on his birthday. Not only did she share a lengthy heartfelt post, but also went back in time and posted some really old pictures of the producer, one of which featured him as a toddler.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday Papa you always ask me where I get my energy from papa and I get it from you. Seeing you wake up and doing what you love with more passion every single day, seeing you fall but get up even stronger, seeing you broken but giving us and everyone else strength when they need it. You’re the best man I’ll ever know. You inspire me, encourage me, you’ve always been the best dad but now you’re my best friend. I love you. I’m going to make you so proud. You deserve all the happiness in the world and I hope and pray this year is full of just that in abundance for you.”

