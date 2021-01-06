Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan return from Goa holiday, Khushi Kapoor too spotted with them at airport, see here

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 10:11 IST

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they returned from Goa on Tuesday. The two had masks on, with Janhvi wearing her face shield as well. Also seen was Janhvi’s sister, Khushi Kapoor.

Janhvi wore a pair of baggy beige trousers, paired with a white shirt. Kartik was seen in a pair of jeans, t-shirt and denim jacket. Khushi was seen wearing a pair of torn jeans, a sleeveless t-shirt and a loose-fitting jacket.

Earlier in the week, fans are shared pictures of Janhvi and Kartik enjoying themselves in Goa. They were recently spotted together at Manish Malhotra’s New Year bash.

Kartik and Janhvi are rumoured to be dating. ( Varinder Chawla )

The duo are working on a film together. The Karan Johar produced film Dostana 2 also stars TV actor Lakshya. The film’s shoot had begun in right earnest last year but had to be cancelled owing to Delhi’s pollution and smog issues last November. Following that, it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dostana is a remake of hit 2008 film starring Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan.

The two are rumoured to be seeing each other. Of late, Janhvi and Kartik have been having a lot of chats, dropping comments on each other’s posts. “What can be more contagious than a smile?” Kartik captioned a picture on social media, to which Janhvi has answered, “Corona.”

In another post, where Kartik had posted a solo pic, he had written: “Aisi dikhti hai Inner Peace #HolidayMode.” Fans had noticed a woman’s hand, reflected on his sunglasses and had asked: “Hey, I Just Noticed a Girl’s Hand who is sitting on her knees just to click this,” one person commented. “Wo sb to thhik hai Kartik. Lekin wo ldki kon hai (That’s all fine, but who’s the girl)?” another person commented.

