Javed Akhtar says stars today are obsessed with fitness: ‘Do they look like drug addicts?’

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 21:18 IST

Writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar has defended the film industry, which has been caught in controversy after the Narcotics Control Bureau opened an investigation into its alleged connections to drugs trade and consumption. Javed also spoke about his recent tweet about Karan Johar’s parties, and said that he wanted the attention of the media to be diverted to matters of importance.

In an interview, he said that he isn’t an expert on agriculture and economy, and that certain news channels could provide people like him with information, instead of focussing on Bollywood. “I’m not an expert on agriculture or economy. Certain channels can educate people like me who don’t understand these things but they did not hold up their responsibility,” he told journalist Barkha Dutt.

If Karan johar had invited some farmers too for his party life would have been easier for our TV channels.They would not have had to choose between farmers protest and Karan’s party!. it seems that Karan’s do is the second most favourite PARTY of our channels — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) September 25, 2020

Javed on September 25 had tweeted, “If Karan johar had invited some farmers too for his party life would have been easier for our TV channels.They would not have had to choose between farmers protest and Karan’s party!. it seems that Karan’s do is the second most favourite PARTY of our channels.” Last week, more than 200 farmers’ groups across the country blocked roads and organised rallies in protest against three controversial farm bills passed in the monsoon session of the Parliament.

Asked about the ongoing NCB investigation into the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus, he said, “I have never used any drug in my life. Although I was not a very disciplined young man and I used to drink a lot. I don’t believe in those reports but look at their health, their physique, their physical fitness. These boys and girls, unlike the stars of yesteryear who were not obsessed by their physical fitness, which this generation is. In fact, they spend two to three hours in the gym. Do they look like drug addicts? They are extremely professional and responsible people. Today, the film industry is much more disciplined and responsible than it ever was.”

The NCB has so far questioned actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor, after their names came up during the agency’s investigation of actor Rhea Chakraborty.

