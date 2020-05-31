e-paper
Jeetendra’s lockdown realisation: I was a bad father, my children are far better parents

The veteran actor recounts that while his kids were growing up, he used to be very busy with his work schedules, and hence never got enough time to spend with hem, which he feels bad about today.

bollywood Updated: May 31, 2020 13:06 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Jeetendra, 79, has made his acting comeback, with a cameo in a recent web series, Baarish 2.
This lockdown has been a bane for everyone but for Jeetendra, the past couple of months have been an eye-opener. The veteran actor reveals this period has given him a chance to see his children, both single parents, Ekta and Tusshar Kapoor’s parenting skills up close, and realise his failings as a father.

“When my children were young, I was very busy all around shooting in three shifts a day running here and there, travelling because in our time we used to be very insecure, we used to do a lot of movie all at once, so there was hardly any time for the children which I feel very bad about today , that was a way of life and my family understood,” shares Jeetendra.

 

The actor, while lauding how Tusshar and Ekta are raising their kids — Laksshya Kapoor (3) and Ravie (1), respectively, says, “Now, especially during the lockdown, when I watch them and how they are devoting time to their children, I have realised that they are wonderful parents despite being single parents. I feel I was such a bad father. But I am 79 and learning so much from them.”

The actor admits he is thankful to his children for giving him the opportunity to spend such a lovely time with the grandchildren.

“I am reliving my childhood through my grand children. I don’t remember doing the kind of masti that I do with my grandchildren, with my kids when they were young,” adds the actor, who has made his acting comeback on the screen, with a cameo in a recent web series, Baarish 2.

 

Passing my time with this little love❤❤

At a time when normal life for many may have been thrown out of gear owing to this crisis, Jeetendra, in fact, says his schedule has not been affected at all.

“I anyway never to our production office. I am into construction but it is more like a liaison job. It is not much of a job. I have got all the time in the world. But there is one big problem that I have faced and that is the fact that my friends can’t come and meet me. We have a group of friends and we used to meet. So there is that loneliness,” he tells us.

However, the actor’s has already found a solution to that as well, as his family doesn’t let him feel lonely. “That is compensated by my grand children and my children as they are around all the time. I am enjoying every moment of it,” he concludes.

