John Abraham celebrates birthday, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon spotted at the airport. See pics

Now that weddings are almost done with in planet Bollywood, it is time to get back to our stars and their antics. On Sunday, with a bulk of our favourite Bollywood stars attending the Star Screen Awards 2018, not too many were spotted elsewhere

Few of them were seen at the airport. Sonam Kapoor, her cousin Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt (on Monday morning), Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon and Parineeti Chopra were seen either leaving the city or arriving on Sunday/Monday morning. Actually, Parineeti and Akshay Kumar were back in Mumbai after a prolonged shoot in Rajasthan as their upcoming film Kesari wrapped.

Kajol was spotted in a rather candid moment, sans any makeup, while Anushka Sharms and Shah Rukh Khan were in Delhi on Sunday to promote their upcoming film Zero, which releases on December 21.

Actor John Abraham was all smiles as he celebrated his birthday on Monday, meeting fans.

See pictures here:

Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan promote Zero.

John Abraham celebrated his birthday on Monday with his fans.

Airport diaries: Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.

Kajol spotted in Mumbai.

(All pictures by Viral Bhayani)

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 18:23 IST