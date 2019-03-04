John Abraham on India-Pak tension: ‘There has to be a war against terror, not against a country or religion’

Just a day after Kangana Ranaut criticised Bollywood for not speaking up on political issues, John Abraham has said there should be a war against terror but not a country or religion. He also said actors should not speak up on the political situation to “trend”, adding they must speak if they are aware of the political situation in the country.

The actor was asked about the escalating tension between India and Pakistan post Pulwama attack. “There has to be a war against terror, not against a country, religion, religions or between religions. I am very clear in my outlook. I (will) probably get picked on, but I am not going to sit on the fence and say ‘this audience will like it, that won’t’. There has to be a war on terror. It has to be over and done with. That doesn’t mean you have to fight with another country. That doesn’t mean you have to stereotype people,” John told reporters.

Asked if he believes actors are obliged to make a political comment, John told reporters, “Yes, if they are politically aware. Kangana is very politically aware and she has got a voice. I think you must take a stand if you are politically aware.” The actor said one should refrain from commenting on politics if they know nothing about the country. “But you shouldn’t be stupidly talented. You can’t be an idiot, who knows nothing about which country lies where. If you don’t know what’s happening from Bihar to Syria, then you should shut up and smile and show your mug that you have done so much work on. Don’t talk,” he said.

John was speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming espionage thriller, Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW). The film, directed by Robbie Grewal, also features Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikander Kher. The 46-year-old actor said everyone who worked on the film knew what is happening in the country. “We have shot in Kashmir for the film and we know about the grassroots problems there. When you know a situation, you can make a statement. But again, making a statement at the right time is important. It shouldn’t be for the effect. The statement shouldn’t be made to trend. I am not in the business of trending. I don’t want to trend,” he added.

He added. “We are stereotyping people, that’s probably the most dangerous sign. It shouldn’t happen. But that’s the way the world is functioning today.” The film is scheduled to be released on April 5.

