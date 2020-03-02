Judi Dench and Kenneth Branagh invited for Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding

bollywood

As the word on Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s April wedding gathers steam, insiders suggest that the couple is working well in advance to get everything in order for the D-day. In fact, they have sent out a few early invites for their colleagues and friends from the UK and US already, and Fazal’s Victoria & Abdul (2017) co-star Judi Dench has certainly not been missed.

Considering that Fazal has worked on international projects, and Chadha has toured different places with her films, working and collaborating with actors and teams from different parts of the world has been vital to their careers. And because the wedding is happening at such a short notice, they sent out the first batch of early invites to their select few colleagues internationally, as early as mid-February.

The source tells us, “Having worked with actors and teams from different parts of the world, they decided to inform their friends in time so they can plan their travel accordingly. Most of them have chock-a-block schedules, and they wanted them to be privy to information beforehand. A lot of them were verbally intimated by January end and February beginning.”

“From Fazal’s colleagues and acquaintances in the West, including Kenneth Branagh (director of his film Death on the Nile) to his management team in US, all have been invited. It’s an elaborate guest list, details of which are being closely monitored.”

Besides, Chadha’s recent comment on Instagram to her Love Sonia (2018) co-star Freida Pinto was a hint that she has already been invited. In a recent post, Chadha had juxtaposed her picture with that of late actor Smita Patil, eliciting the following reaction from Pinto, “Two of my favourites in one frame. Now that’s the perfect start to my day!” To that, Chadha wrote, ‘Freida! Come in April”.

A recent statement issued by their official spokesperson, read, “Currently, only the date for the registration has been finalised. By process, the window that is valid is for three months from the date that has been allotted. The couple is working towards an official registration in the last week of April post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say at the moment is that it’s a happy occasion and all the parties involved are elated.”

The venues are still being locked for the celebrations, the source adds.

