Juhi Chawla goes bad again: ‘I was taken aback, asked myself if I will be able to do this role’

Breaking the stereotype and trying something that is a far cry from her onscreen image as a happy-go-lucky girl, Juhi Chawla played a grey character in Gulaab Gang (2014) that also starred Madhuri Dixit in the lead role. Ever since she stepped out of her comfort zone, the actor admits says she has developed a new liking for complex characters and intrigued plots. And in her next project — a web film — the 51-year-old actor will be experimenting with something like this, again.

“I always wanted to play grey shades and complex roles. When I did Gulab Gang, people didn’t expect that I would play a villain like that. But then, I did that and I think it was one of my best performances,” says Juhi, adding, “This web film also has a very different and shocking story which has a very interesting role forme.”

Asked what made her give a green signal to this web project, Juhi shares that soon after listening to the narration, she was not only surprised but in doubt also whether to take this up or not. “I was taken aback and asked myself will I be able to do this role? I had inhibitions initially because I thought will people accept me in an out-and-out negative role. But later, I thought to give it a try. I really liked the part because it was so crisp and keeps you intrigued and guessing till the end where the story is going,” says Juhi,who was last seen playing a comic character in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga earlier this year.

In this web film, though the actor plays a negative part, she insists it’s written with a twist. “It’s a very different role and while it looks very negative from the outside, it holds a lot of surprises. I heard it once and it took me a little while to actually digest what it was. Then I had another reading with the director and if things fall into place, people will get to see me in a never-seen-before avatar,” Juhi concludes.

