Juhi Chawla: ‘I would think that the sky is going to fall down if my film didn’t work’

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 15:38 IST

Actors these days don’t shy away from experimenting with off-beat roles and when it comes to the portrayal of women on screen, actor Juhi Chawla feels that it has become more real and relatable. Referring to actor Alia Bhatt’s performance in Udta Punjab and Raazi, Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaga and many others, Juhi points out that today’s actors are brave enough to take up risk.

“Back then, we played quintessential heroine, an ideal woman, daughter, life partner you would want to introduce to your mother. But now, when I look at today’s actors, I find them brave to take up complex characters, deglam roles and not afraid to be real. Playing characters which are from small town, wear ordinary saree and looking very earthy. I don’t think we did all that in our times,” Juhi says.

The fetish around looking good on screen was considered to be a big thing among actors. “I remember I always wanted to look good in every film and actors wanted their roles to be good and likeable. That’s what I was trying to do,” Juhi recalls.

In a career spanning three decades, Juhi has had a mix of ups and downs. The actor laughs at the way she used to feel when her films didn’t do well at the Box Office. “During the peak of my career, when my film didn’t work for two to three days after its release, I will be sitting at home crying (laughs). I would think that the sky is going to fall down if my film didn’t work. But it didn’t fall down and another day came and then you were back to work and start hoping that the next do well,” Juhi shares.

Been there done that, Juhi says now she has reached a phase where she is much more wiser and make her career choices judiciously. “I’m older and wiser about my career choices, at that time I was silly and stupid (laughs). Even today, I don’t know what tomorrow holds for me but I remain focussed and have given my best throughout my career,” Juhi says.

