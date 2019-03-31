Junglee box office report: Vidyut Jammwal’s action flick makes Rs 7.7 crore in 2 days, Notebook manages just Rs 1.4 crore

Actor Vidyut Jammwal’s latest film, Junglee is not making the audiences go wild for it. The film has made just Rs 7.7 crore in the two days of its release.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter. “#Junglee witnesses growth on Dat 2, but not substantial enough... Mass circuits remain consistent, but finds the going tough in metros/plexes... Fri 3.25 cr, Sat 4.45 cr. Total: Rs 7.70 cr. India biz,” he wrote in a tweet.

Junglee released with Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal’s Notebook, which did much worse business in the two days. According to a report in Box Office India, Notebook earned just Rs 60 lakh on Friday and another Rs 80 lakh on Saturday, taking it’s total to Rs 1.4 crore in two days.

Junglee opened to lukewarm reviews from critics with many appreciating the film’s use of impressive stunts. However, the dull story line was a disappointment for most.

Notebook also got an average rating from critics. Hindustan Times’ review of the film read: “The film’s two leads being launched by Salman Khan hardly get any time together; the romance is unremarkable but a gorgeous Kashmir and a gaggle of children are used intelligently by director Nitin Kakkar.”

Vidyut says he plans to build a franchise around Junglee. The actor, who is a trained martial artiste, also said Indian actors are on par with their Hollywood counterparts when it comes to doing death-defying action sequences.

“We have had Akshay Kumar doing the Khiladi series. I have done the Commando series. Now we have Junglee and we will have a series of Junglee. We are not lacking anywhere in action as compared to them. Indian actors are doing well. Nobody can touch us in action as we are doing really well,” Vidyut told PTI in an interview.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 12:32 IST