Home / Bollywood / Kaam toh hota rahega, people's safety is very important: Vicky Kaushal

Kaam toh hota rahega, people’s safety is very important: Vicky Kaushal

The Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) actor says he ‘misses being on the sets’ but adds he is happy that none of his films are stuck due to the pandemic

bollywood Updated: May 27, 2020 01:09 IST
Prashant Singh
Prashant Singh
HT Mumbai
Vicky Kaushal wrapped the shoot for Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh before the lockdown was announced
Vicky Kaushal wrapped the shoot for Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh before the lockdown was announced
         

India has been on a pause mode since March. So, it goes without saying that things -- be it personal or professional -- came to a screeching halt the moment the lockdown came into force. The same holds true for the film industry as well. And while some actors-filmmakers “miss being on the sets”, others feel “we should rather wait and watch (before commencing work).” 

Vicky Kaushal, for one, is “missing work” but at the same time, yearns for things to move towards normalcy. As he puts it: “Kaam toh hota rahega, logon ki safety pehle important hai (work will keep happening. People’s safety has to be the first priority),” says the Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) actor, adding that like any other actor, he “too would love to be back at work, since it’s something that is closest to my heart.”

Kaushal adds: “Of course, as an actor, I want to be on sets but at the same time, I feel we also have to think about the larger issue at hand.” He had wrapped up his next, Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh before lockdown was announced. “That way, I am very happy that there’s no film of mine which is stuck in-between,” says the Raazi actor, who was set to start shooting for Karan Johar’s multi-starrer magnum opus, Takht in March. 

In the meantime, during the lockdown, Kaushal celebrated his 32nd birthday on May 16 within the confines of his Andheri home. “There was no big bash or anything. Ghar pe hi cake banaya humne, but it was possibly the best birthday I’ve had in a long time, with just my parents and brother (actor Sunny Kaushal). We didn’t do anything ostentatious but it was an extremely special birthday, wherein I had all the time to spend with my loved ones,” says Kaushal, who hasn’t “stepped out of house” for over two months now

