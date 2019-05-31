Kabir Singh song Tujhe Chahne Laga shows Shahid Kapoor’s journey after a heartbreak. Watch

The second song from Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film Kabir Singh titled Tujhe Kitna Chahne Laga is out. It shows the downward spiral Shahid’s character, post a breakup. It is a phase of love and longing after lovers fall apart.

Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage has been sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Mithoon. The song opens with Shahid taking out his bike and going on a long ride, with a cigarette in his mouth. He is then seen sitting on a pavement as he revisits happy days with Kiara Advani (film’s female lead), his girlfriend in the film. As the video progresses, he takes to alcohol. Shahid plays a surgeon who turns an alcoholic post a breakup with his girlfriend.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor took 15 days to decide on her TV debut, says ‘I don’t work for more than eight hours

Watch the latest song from Kabir Sngh here:

Kabir Singh is the remake of hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy which starred Vijay Deverakonda in the title role. Director Sandeep Vanga, who directed the original, has directed Kabir Singh as well.

Shahid recently lost his cool during an interaction with the press when Kiara was asked about the number of kissing scenes in the film. She reportedly said that she hasn’t kept a count. An irate Shahid chipped in: “Ussi ka paisa hai (that’s what the money is for),” he said, adding, “Teri koi girlfriend nahi thi kya kaafi time se? Maine kaha dekhna hai toh paisa dena padega. Yeh nahi bola paisa ussi ka hai! Woh hi tune samjha and aisa tere dimaag mein atka! Arrey pappi chhod kar koi sawaal puchho, acting bhi ki hai logon ne iss picture mein. (Haven’t you had a girlfriend in a long time? I said, if you want to see it (kissing scene), you will have to pay. I never said you will have to pay only for that, that is what you assumed. Why do you have to only ask about kissing scenes? People have also acted in this film).”

Kabir Singh has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde. It is set to hit theatres on June 21.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: May 31, 2019 16:19 IST