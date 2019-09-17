Kajal Aggarwal visits Taj Mahal for the first time, is ‘mesmerised, spellbound and awestruck’. See pics

bollywood

Sep 17, 2019

Actor Kajal Aggarwal visited the Taj Mahal for the first time and was mesmerised by its beauty. The actor has flooded her Instagram with photos clicked at the monument, in which she can be seen striking various poses.

Posting a picture of herself clicked at the Taj Mahal, Kajal wrote: "Upon seeing the #Tajmahal for the first time; I am left mesmerised, spellbound and awestruck by the magnanimity. I've heard so much about the captivating beauty of the Taj all my life but experiencing the architecture, acoustics, detailing of the inlays, symmetry and of course the history transported me back in time, leaving an everlasting impression on my mind. Wonder of the world."

The actor, who was accompanied by her father to the monument, also shared a couple of photographs with him. In one photo Kajal can be seen standing behind her father who is sitting on a marble bench.

The 34-year-old shared that her views regarding love have been "carelessly narrow" and she feels it is "short-sighted to view romantic love as a prerequisite to a happy life." Visiting the monument of love has made her think about love in a new way.

She captioned her post: "Witnessing this #symboloflove made me reflect upon this topic, taking this opportunity to share my thoughts. In a culture where we tend to place romantic love on a pedestal, we can easily overlook the dynamic ways to experience love. There's the depth of close friendships, the sense of belonging in a community, the intensity of an artistic practice, a connection to our work, or any experience that provides companionship, support, self-discovery, and even the feelings of both elation and misery. But this isn't the common narrative, so for many single people - me included - we can mistakenly think we're not good enough, or feel incomplete without this one, specific type of love. After many years spent berating my own single status, I could see how carelessly narrow my own view of love had been and how short-sighted it is to view romantic love as a prerequisite to a happy life. For many, being single is not about a lack of options for love, but a choice - a choice to apply a broader definition to love, and see the value in all its forms. (Also, Your happiness depends wholly on you, share that joy and completeness with your partner instead of thrusting the responsibility solely upon them) #enjoyingthesymboloflove #withpeopleilove #myvillage".

Kajal, who is a famous name in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, has also appeared in Hindi films. She will next be seen in quite a few movies, including Tamil films Indian 2, Suriya 39 and Telugu film Awe 2. She is also a part of Sanjay Gupta’s upcoming Hindi film, Mumbai Saga.

Sep 17, 2019