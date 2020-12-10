e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kajal Aggarwal wishes her dad on his birthday, shares unseen pics from her wedding with Gautam Kitchlu, see here

Kajal Aggarwal wishes her dad on his birthday, shares unseen pics from her wedding with Gautam Kitchlu, see here

Actor Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram to share unseen pictures from her wedding with Gautam Kitchlu to wish her father on his birthday. See the pictures here.

bollywood Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 08:40 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot in October this year.
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu tied the knot in October this year.
         

Actor Kajal Aggarwal on Thursday shared unseen pictures from her wedding to wish her father on his birthday. The actor married Mumbai-based entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu in October this year.

Sharing the pictures, Kajal wrote: “When pictures speak a 1000 words. We love you papa. Happiest birthday!” One of the pictures was a black and white one from the ceremony. Another one had Kajal and her sister kissing their dad. Others pictures showed Kajal hugging her father.

 

Kajal had her fairytale wedding in October amid a pandemic. She shared a number of pictures. One of them was from the ceremony and its caption read: “And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched”

Since then she has shared a number of pictures, from their honeymoon and after that too. At the completion of one month of their wedding, she had shared a throwback picture and had written: “May we have our croquembouche and eat it too? #happyonemonth #timefliesalready #catchingmoments.”

Also read: Antim first look: Salman Khan plays a Sikh man in first film with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Watch video

The couple had flown down to the tropical paradise of Maldives for their honeymoon. She had shared a bunch of pictures of open seas, luxurious resort and their good time there.

Few days after her wedding, Kajal had changed her name to Kajal Kitchlu. At the time of leaving for their honeymoon, she had shared photos of their luggage and the custom-made pieces were marked ‘Gautam Kitchlu’ and ‘Kajal Kitchlu’. While the actor has not changed her name after the wedding on social media sites, she had said that she was getting used to being called ‘Mrs Kitchlu’.

