Kajol brings back daughter Nysa from Singapore after school shuts down over coronavirus: report

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 09:14 IST

Actor Kajol flew to Singapore to bring back her daughter Nysa, after the latter’s school shut down over the spread of coronavirus. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the actor and Nysa returned on Wednesday.

Nysa has been studying in an international school in Singapore for a while now. She is often spotted with her parents on her many holidays back home. Kajol was last seen in Devi, which also starred Neha Dhupia and Shruti Haasan. Though appreciated for its content and treatment, the film was also accused of plagiarism. She also had a small part in her husband Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior, which was a major hit.

The dangerous spread of coronavirus, meanwhile, has meant a total shutdown of various establishments including the film industry. A host of Bollywood celebrities have chosen to be in self isolation -- Shilpa Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kareena, Malaika Arora, Twinkle Khanna, Salman among many others have been sharing their routine from home. Many others like Katrina Kaif, Mandira Bedi and Shilpa have also been sharing their workout regimen, after the closure of all gyms in Mumbai.

With cinema halls being shut down on government’s order, the release of films like Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi, Fast & Furious 9, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar among others too have been postponed. While Fast and Furious will release only in April next year, the other two have been postponed indefinitely for now.

The shooting of a number of films too have been cancelled -- Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha’s shoot in Punjab was cancelled abruptly. The team of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which had been based in Lucknow for a shoot schedule, too cancelled all further shoot.

