Sanjay Dutt plays a grand old authoritarian with a powerful voice in Kalank. See latest character poster

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared the third character poster from his upcoming production, Kalank. The latest poster features Sanjay Dutt as the patriarch, Balraj Chaudhry. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha.

“The most powerful voice of the table, the formidable Balraj Chaudhry,” Karan wrote in his tweet. “The grand old authoritarian of this grand old world. Presenting Balraj,” wrote Madhuri in her tweet.

Dutt is seen with a grave expression on his face and large, square spectacles on his eyes. He is also seen wearing a woollen shawl.

Earlier on Thursday, the character posters of Varun and Aditya were also revealed. Varun shared a photo in which he can be seen looking out with intense kohl-laden eyes and sporting an unkempt look. The actor captioned the photo, “It’s been a hell of a journey playing this gem of a character. So guys, meet Zafar!”

Karan on Wednesday penned an emotional note along with sharing the first look for his upcoming production. “A film that was born in my heart and mind 15 years ago... A film I passionately believe in... the last film my father worked on before he left us. It was his dream to see this film come through. “I couldn’t fulfil his dream then, my spirit was broken, but today his wish has found a relationship with celluloid. The story of turbulent relationships and eternal love has found a voice... Set in the 1940s, but its heart lives on. I am excited, anxious and emotional about this one.”

This will be Alia and Varun’s fourth collaboration after working together in blockbusters like Student of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The film is set to hit the big screens on April, 2019.

