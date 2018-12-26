Kangana Ranaut and Ankita Lokhande lend glamour to Manikarnika party. See pics

Kangana Ranaut’s ambitious upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is all set to release on January 25 next year. As the team wraps up the post-production work, designer Neeta Lulla, who has done the costumes for the lead characters of the film, threw a party for the team.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote: “Tonight ready to party with Cast and Crew of #manikarnika .. thank you @makeupbymausam for this lovely look .. #neetalulladiaries.”

Seen at the do were Kangana, Ankita Lokhande, producer Kamal Jain among others. Kangana wore a grey-black figure-flaunting long skirt and jacket combination while Ankita kept it simple in a dull pink dress. Neeta wore an ankle-length kurta-style dress.

On display is a Manikarnika figurine as Kangana and Neeta Lulla pose.

Kangana Ranaut and Ankita Lokhande at Neeta Lulla’s party. (Instagram)

The elaborate costume drama based on life of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi, begins from the time she was a spirited young girl called Manikarnika and journeys through her life — marriage, motherhood, queen and finally martyrdom — while giving us a glimpse of the Indian revolt of 1857. To be seen in the titular role will be Kangana, with Ankita, Danny Denzongpa and Atul Kulkarni playing key roles.

On December 18, the first trailer of the film was unveiled, amid much fanfare with the launch site done up like a Maratha fort. The nearly 3.5 minute trailer showed the transformation of Manu into Rani Laxmibai. With blood, battle gear, weaponry and finely draped in patriotism, Kangana’s Manikarnika declares: “We both want Jhansi, the difference is you want to rule and I want to serve.”

Fearless and feisty, we met Kangana’s Manikarnika. “Kanyay kaise kalaiyaan ghumate hai, main dikhati hun,” she tells a group of fighters.

The trailer also gave us a glimpse of other major characters — Jhalkari Bai, who charged into the waiting British troops, dressed as Laxmibai, so as to give time for the queen to escape. Ghulam Ghaus Khan, played by Danny, Laxmibai’s deputy and Tatya Tope, her childhood friend and one of the most important generals of the rebellion, played by Atul.

