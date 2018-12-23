Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut’s co-star Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub reveals what she is like as a director

Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, who came to the limelight with Sonam Kapoor-Dhanush starter Raanjhanaa and went on to become one of the favourite choices for the ‘hero’s friend’ in Hindi movies, has a few big projects in his kitty right now. He plays Kangana Ranaut’s brother-in-law in Manikarnika and also features with Shah Rukh Khan in Zero. He is currently shooting in Delhi for Turram Khan with Rajkummar Rao.

Zeeshan plays the antagonist in Turram Khan and is quite excited about it. Talking about his role in the film, he says, “ I play the main antagonist for the first time in Turram Khan. Of course, there was All is Well with Abhishek Bachchan but that was more on the comic side. My role in Turram Khan, I would say, is closer to what I played in Tanu Weds Manu. I can’t reveal much about the film but I can tell you that my character causes major twists and turns in the story.”

Zeeshan also happens to be one of the first ones to have worked with ‘director Kangana’ as well as ‘actor Kangana’. In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, he talks about the experience in Manikarnika, Zero and more.

What is special about Manikarnika and your role in the film?

I did not have to prepare much for the role as I am from NSD (National School of Drama) and have been a part of historical plays. I learnt horse riding for this film. It was quite a quick session where they taught me how to manoeuvre a horse. Here I was just following Kangana’s directions. Her idea was that my character comes across as a normal man and not someone from a particular period.

What exactly happened on the sets of Manikarnika when Krrish left and Kangana took over as the director?

I don’t know much because I was not the part of the film at that point of time.

I was not there for very long part of the process and was there for a short period of time. I shot for six days like Kangana called me and she wanted me to be a part of the film. I don’t know much whatever crucial thing might have happened between them she just called me and I had a fun working .

How different is Kangana as a director versus Kangana as an actor? Whom did you enjoy working with better?

I think these two things are completely different. One can’t compare an experience of working with co-actor and working with director . I really enjoyed both the processes. As a director, she had so much clarity about how to lead with shots. It was quite comfortable working with her because she knew what she wanted. It was easy for us in that shot span of time to deliver and create the character she wanted. As an actor, she is fabulous and I don’t need to say anything about that.

You have worked with SRK as well as Aanand earlier. How was it different when the two came together for Zero?

Definitely, it was different as the film was different, the set was different, every set has different kind of energy altogether. To combine Aanand and SRK was great. It was completely a new experience.

Sameer, your film as the solo hero was impressive but we haven’t heard of any more solo films from your end. When should we expect an announcement?

As soon as I get a good script I’ll go for it. Right now, the scripts coming to me are not interesting enough.

Pick one between Zero and Manikarnika.

I think I chose both that’s why I’m in both of them (laughs). I didn’t make a single choice I liked both the films so I chose both of them. As soon as I get a good script I’ll go for it. Right the scripts coming as are not interesting me much.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 12:15 IST