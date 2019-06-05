Kangana Ranaut celebrates Eid on sets of Panga with Richa Chadha, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. See pic, video

Actor Kangana Ranaut celebrated Eid on Wednesday with her girl gang on the sets of the upcoming film Panga. Pictures and videos shared by director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari show Kangana, her co-star Richa Chadha, and Ashwiny celebrating the festival dressed in ethnic wear.

Ashwiny captioned the first post, “After really tough shooting days. Today we want to have some fun along with completing our scenes and cherish these moments for life. #eidmubarak #pangastories.” The accompanying video shows the trio doing an ‘adaab’.

The second post, which shows Kangana and Richa hugging and smiling, was captioned, “In the story of our lives. There will be some who will connect and stay with you for life. Richa and Kangana are two such humans who are beautiful off screen and onscreen a total energy of talent. It’s been my pleasure to direct both of them together in one frame. Waiting to show their camaraderie on screen. Its indeed been a silent smile and everyday gratitude to have awesomeness in my journey of making films. #Panga is special. And they are going to make it even special. Looking forward for you to watch them on 24th Janurary 2020 and looking forward to cherish this relationship for a lifetime.”

Panga, based on the life of a kabaddi player, also stars Neena Gupta as the mother of Kangana’s character. It will be the actor’s follow-up to Mental Hai Kya, due out in July.

Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel had in the past publicly criticised Richa for commenting about Kangana’s outspokenness. She’d written in a now deleted tweet, “I hear a lot of people like @RichaChadha comment about Kangana’s outspokenness, they often insist they choose not to have public war of words. My question is do they have a choice? Are they truly autonomous?”

She continued, “Can they function if bollywood biggies black list them? Can they create content and survive on their own? Do they have that competence? Can they survive opposition’s counter attacks and bring about the much needed change? Please understand Kangana slogged for 14 years to earn her freedom, she never spoke the way she does now cause in 14 years she build herself in a way that she will survive even if the whole industry is against her. ..so her timing of speaking out was also decided a decade ago. Please know if there is a flame burning in the rain there is a reason behind that its not a coincidence. And here are some jobless actors, movie mafia a**lickers... giving her gyan that even though they can but they don’t indulge in public fights. Darling the truth is if you could, you would.. So please take a seat.”

Previous pictures from the sets of the film showed Kangana training hard for the role, and indulging in some delicious snacks after working out. Her team captioned the latest post, “There’s nothing better than the company of Anna and South Indian food for Kangana Ranaut. Here, she can be seen relishing a good meal in the company of Team Panga. They made it all happen for her ‘caus she played really well in her Kabaddi matches. Panga.”

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 19:54 IST